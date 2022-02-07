Akshay Kumar to not promote Bachchan Pandey on Kapil Sharma’s show for THIS reason

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release film Bachchan Pandey. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Well, the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 18 March 2022. However, ahead of its release, the lead actor was supposed to promote the film on the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. He also has a good friendship with comedian Kapil Sharma but now there is a report coming in that he has refused to promote the film on the latter’s show.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, last time Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma show and comedian asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’. He was indicating actor’s interview with PM Modi a few years back. In the clip, Kumar goes on to challenge Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject. The actor had requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon.

Sources added, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

The Telugu version of Jigarthanda stars Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde. It was made in 2019. Jigarthanda starring Rahul and P Ravi Shankar was remade in Kannada under the same title.

