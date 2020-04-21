Akshay Kumar offers financial aid to Mumbai’s iconic theatres Gaiety, Galaxy if COVID 19 lockdown persists

Akshay Kumar has already contributed Rs 25 Crores to PM-CARES fund and has helped several other initiatives amid Coronavirus lockdown. A new report states that the Khiladi came forth to help Gaiety-Galaxy theatres in Mumbai as well, in case lockdown goes on.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown across the country, all businesses have been impacted. Among them, theatres have been hit across the nation and one of Mumbai’s iconic theatre multiplex Gaiety-Galaxy owner had to seek financial help from the bank to pay off salaries. Amid this, Bollywood superstar has come to financial aid of the iconic theatres. Akshay has already contributed Rs 25 Crores to PM-CARES fund and has helped several other initiatives amid Coronavirus lockdown. However, a report now states that Akshay also came to rescue Gaiety-Galaxy as well.

As per Mid-Day’s report, Akshay came forth and offered to help the owner of Mumbai’s iconic theatres, Gaiety Galaxy, Manoj Desai. Desai told the daily that Akshay called him up and told him that if the Coronavirus lockdown persists any further, he will help them out. The owner of Gaiety-Galaxy approached a bank to seek a loan to pay off salaries to the staff of the theatres. Manoj mentioned that Akshay called him to offer help but he stated that they will be able to manage since they had collected enough funds.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar on his Rs 25 Crore COVID 19 relief donation: It isn’t from me, it’s from my mother to Bharat Maa

The owner of Gaiety-Galaxy told the daily, “Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don't trim staff or resort to pay cuts.”

Well, that surely is another time when Akshay has come forth to help those in need amid dire circumstances. After the news about Akshay donating Rs 25 Crore to PM-CARES fund came out, the actor’s wife praised him on social media and fans were completely in awe of the superstar. Not just this, Akshay has been doing his bit to raise awareness among people to stay home amid lockdown. From releasing an angry video on Instagram to starring in a common music video with other Bollywood actors, Akshay has been doing his bit to make fan aware about it.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×