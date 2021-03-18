Akshay Kumar offers prayers with Jacqueline at Ram Setu muhurat puja: Visit to Ram Ki Paidi gets cancelled

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Ayodhya for the shoot of his film Ram Setu, was planning to visit Ram Ki Paidi. However, it got cancelled amid a huge crowd of his fans.

Actor along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha on Thursday offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya before kick-starting the shoot of their upcoming film Ram Setu. The entire team of the film took off for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the muhurat shot of the movie. Khiladi Kumar shared a glimpse of it on his social media handle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Today, the blessings of Lord Rama were received at the launch of the film "Ram Setu" in Sri Ayodhya. Jai Shree Ram!.”

Now, we have got our hands on the inside photos from the muhurat shot. In the photo, the Rowdy Rathore star can be seen offering prayers with Jacqueline and Nushrat. The trio is seen sitting with their hands folded as they seek blessings. After the muhurat puja, Akshay was supposed to visit Ram Ki Paidi. However, it got cancelled due to a huge gathering of his fans. It is said that his convoy had to return after reaching Ram Ki Paidi as the security personnel did not allow the actor to get out of the car.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Akshay has been keeping his fans posted on the developments of the film. He had earlier shared a photo with Jacqueline and Nushrat wherein the trio was seen posing on the staircase of a chartered flight. He had written, “A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

On a related note, Ram Setu has been directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma and is among the most anticipated films.

