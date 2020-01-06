Akshay Kumar often forgets his lines, REVEALS Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty; Read on to know more

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he was last seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz

and Rohit Shetty are coming together for the first time in Sooryavanshi and ever since the film was announced, fans have been over the moon to see these two create magic on screen. While there is still time for the film to release, for it will hit the screens in March 2020, in a recent interview, Rohit Shetty got talking about . The Golmaal director was asked to name one actor who forgets his lines, and without any pause, Rohit said Akshay Kumar.

Rohit said, “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be 'naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi’. He forgets everything…” Well, we are sure that with the amount of films that he is doing in year, with back to back shootings, he will surely forget his name. During Rohit Shetty’s interaction with Neha Dhupia on her show, he revealed that is a quiz master because she asks a lot of questions. “She asks a lot of questions..Is this okay? Is this right? I tell her that she’s beautiful , but after a point, I just switch off.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he was last seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz and as we speak, the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, and the film is inching closer to Rs 150 crore mark.

Credits :Instagram

Read More