Akshay Kumar on alleged promotions of BJP through films; 'Maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the stellar actors in Bollywood. His long list of filmography is a testimony to his versatility. Unlike his contemporaries, he has believed in quantity over quality. Nevertheless, the Mission Raniganj actor keeps a subtle balance between commercial masala films and social message-oriented films. Over the past few years, he has delivered various socially relevant movies including Padman, Raksha Bandhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG, and Mission Mangal amongst others. Nonetheless, on various occasions, a section of society has criticized him for being promotional of the ruling BJP government’s projects. In a recent interview, the actor reacted to such speculations.

Akshay Kumar reacts to speculations around him making films promoting BJP

OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar was recently in conversation with India Today. While addressing such contentions, the actor stated, “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

In addition to this, he also talked about the disturbed relations between Canada and India. The actor who got his Indian citizenship, a few months back, stated, “I am a very positive person. I hope and pray everything sorts itself out and things are how they used to be. I don't want to look at the negative side, what has happened, but on the positive hope that everything gets better.”

Akshay Kumar Workfront

Talking about Akki’s work, the actor is currently enjoying the release of his recent release, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai is a biopic based on the life of mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill who had carried out a rescue mission based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. The film stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Akshay Kumar is in Hyderabad to join the filming of Singham Again. His shooting stint began on October 9 and is expected to span a week.

