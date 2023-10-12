Akshay Kumar on his differing political views with Twinkle Khanna: 'That is one discussion we try...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Lately, the actor has been quite open about his political leanings, especially through his work. In a recent interview, he opened up about the fact that he and his wife Twinkle Khanna have differing political opinions. He also spoke about how they deal with it.

Akshay Kumar on his differing political views with Twinkle Khanna

In an interview with ANI, Akshay Kumar spoke about his political views and shared that Twinkle Khanna comes from a different school of thought. He said, "My wife’s thinking about politics is different than me. We don’t impose on each other. We are completely different." When asked if they discuss politics at home, the actor said: “We try and avoid that discussion. That is one discussion we try and avoid because there’s no point. You know how the other person thinks and you know how you think."

He also said that certain things need to be brushed under the carpet in order to live happily. "They say that never brush things under the carpet. When you want to live happily, I say sometimes it is important because that particular thing… there is no solution to it. Take it and put it under the carpet and live happily", he added.

Akshay Kumar on promoting BJP with his films

In a recent chat with India Today, Kumar was asked about the allegations that his films promote the ruling party's campaigns. He said: “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

Workwise, he was last seen in Mission Raniganj which opened to mostly positive critical response but failed at the box-office.

