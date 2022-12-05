Akshay Kumar on theatrical businesses feeling the pinch of the post-Covid world: 'We have to try much harder'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia wherein several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan , Priyanka Chopra , and American actress Sharon Stone to name a few attended the event. Along the sidelines of the event, he opened up on whether theatrical businesses are feeling the pinch of the post-Covid world.

In an exclusive interview with The Deadline along the sidelines of the ongoing film festival, Akshay Kumar expressed his opinions on whether the film industries, especially Bollywood and Hollywood, are feeling the brunt of the post-Covid-19 world.

He told the publication, “I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out.”

The Ram Setu actor added, “It’s our fault. We need to know what they want and stop blaming [the audience] for everything because a lot of people have blamed the [audiences] and are saying they don’t want to come out, but I think it’s our turn to please them and bring them out.”

Akshay Kumar opens up on whether OTT platforms have entered the roots of the Indian market

Continuing his conversation further with the publication, Akshay Kumar expressed his opinions on whether OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have made a mark in India.

He told the Deadline, “We are 1.5 billion people there and still Netflix, Amazon, Disney, ZEE5, all of these digital platforms, they have only tapped no more than about 10 to 12 per cent of the market…The market in India is huge.”

Akshay, meanwhile, will be seen next in the film Selfiee that is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

