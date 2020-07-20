  1. Home
Akshay Kumar is one busy man as he gears up to work on as many as four films for the remainder of 2020

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for remaining months of the year as lockdown norms begin to ease and slowly filming activities across the city begin.
Mumbai
Akshay Kumar is one busy man as he gears up to work on as many as four films for the remainder of 2020.
Much before any Bollywood actor or actress could venture out to shoot, Akshay Kumar shot for a brief public service commercial in May with his Padman director R Balki. With minimum crew in place, the 'Kesari' actor got a rough idea of how his next films will pan out and be filmed. Now, Akshay is gearing up for the remainder of 2020 as lockdown norms begin to ease and slowly filming activities across the city begin. 

For starters, Akshay will begin with the shoot of Bell Bottom in August. As per reports, the crew including Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi will be taking off to Scotland via private jets. "The reason he decided to film Bell Bottom first is that the narrative does not require too many crowd scenes or large-scale action," a source told Mumbai Mirror. The plan is to wrap this shoot in a month's time and then shoot the tidbits in India if the need arises. The source added that the team is waiting for all permissions to go through. 

After Bell Bottom, Akshay plans to shoot for his historical drama Prithviraj which had come to a screeching halt because of the lockdown. A source revealed that around  40 per cent of the shoot remains and the actor plans to resume shooting by October-end. Then is Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re. The shooting for the same will be around two weeks for the actor and as per the report, he is expected to squeeze in the shoot in his schedule since dates are not yet finalised. 

Last but not the least, is action comedy Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon. The film is expected to be filmed around December-January and the entire team is looking forward to get started with the project. With so much continous work, a source informed that the actor will be taking a break between every film. 

Not to forget, Akshay two big releases were slated in the first half of 2020 -- Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated for a 2020 release, while Laxmmi Bomb is heading to OTT. 

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

