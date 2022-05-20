Akshay Kumar on ongoing language debate: I hate it when someone says South industry and North

Ever since Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep stirred a debate on language, this has become the hot topic of discussion for celebs in Bollywood and in the South Film Industry. The latest name to react to this debate was Akshay Kumar who is all geared up for the release of his historic film Prithviraj. This film also marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar and the trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype. In a recent interview, Akshay opened up about this debate and reiterated empathically that he doesn’t believe in this divide.

Talking to India Today, when Akshay Kumar was questioned about this he said that he doesn’t believe in this divide. He hates it when someone says South industry and North and says that it is all one industry and this is what he believes in. Akshay added, “It is important that we understand that this is how Britishers ruled us, by dividing us. We have never learnt our lessons. We are still not understanding this part. I think the day we realise that we are one industry, things will start working better for us.”

Akshay Kumar also reacted to remixes and remakes and questioned why can’t it all co-exist? The actor said that his film OMG, Oh My God was remade in Telugu and became a huge hit. Also, their Rowdy Rathore was remade in Bollywood and worked here. “There are originals being made and then there are remakes, why is anyone having a problem with them coexisting? If a good film is being made in South and we buy its rights and remake it, what is wrong in it?” questions Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay, who already has a full slate of films for the next two years, has taken on more work and announced yet another new film with Radhika Madan. The superstar has films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Prithviraj among others.

