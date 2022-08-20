Akshay Kumar opens up on films not working: I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants

Akshay Kumar has finally broken the silence on the recent trajectory of Bollywood films not working at the box office. At the trailer launch of his next film, Cuttputlli, the Bollywood superstar expressed his concern over the recent films not impressing the audience. Akshay acknowledged that everyone needs to understand what the audience actually is looking for in films. He also added that no one else is to be blamed for it.

Akshay Kumar on films not working

While addressing the media at the trailer launch of Cuttputlli, Akshay was asked about the poor performance of Bollywood films in general in recent times. The superstar said, "Films are not working. It is our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to do my changes. I want to dismantle my way. Nobody else is to be blamed but it is me." On Saturday, Akshay launched the trailer of the thriller that also features Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh.

At the event, Akshay also performed the Cuttputlli dance and left the media in awe of the spooky act. The director of the film, Ranjit M Tewari also revealed that the film is inspired by the South film, Ratsasan. He said, "It's inspired by Ratsasan. It was never called Mission Cinderella, it was always called Cuttpultli. We shot in Mussoorie and UK."

Cuttputlli Trailer impressed the audience

The trailer showcases the story of a small town of Kasauli where 3 murders have taken place and one serial killer is behind them. Akshay and his team of cops are looking for the killer on the loose. Rakul is also seen helping in the same. The film is all set for a direct release on OTT. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 2.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Besides Cuttputlli, Akshay has several films lined up. He is currently shooting for the remake of Soorarai Pottru. He also has Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt. The actor also has shot for OMG: Oh My God 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

