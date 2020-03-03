Akshay Kumar opens up on Laxmmi Bomb’s clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe; Says ‘It’s not my career’s first clash’

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will be taking on Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020. In a recent chat, Akshay revealed what he feels about the clash of the two big films.

Two of the most anticipated releases of 2020 are starrer Laxmmi Bomb and ’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. While Laxmmi Bomb’s shooting was recently wrapped up and Akshay celebrated with the team, Salman’s Radhe shoot is going on and is expected to be wrapped up soon. Both superstars are gearing up for a clash on Eid with Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe releasing on the same day. While buzz about Salman and Akshay not having any issues with the clash is coming in, in a recent chat, the Khiladi opened up about the same.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay mentioned that it is not the first time his film is clashing with another film. The Laxmmi Bomb actor mentioned that there are limited amount of release dates in a year and hence, clashes are a part of work. Akshay even mentioned that with the number of movies being made in Bollywood, a clash is bound to happen. The action superstar also mentioned that he is completely aware of the clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe and even added that it won’t be his last.

(Also Read: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have no bad blood between them over Laxmmi Bomb & Radhe clash on Eid? Find Out)

On clash of Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe, Akshay said, “I’m aware, but it’s not my career’s first clash and I’m also fully aware that it won’t be the last. With the volume of films releasing every year in our industry, and the limited number of Fridays, clashes are bound to happen. The chatter is more when two big films clash, as more is at stake, but it’s very natural.”

wraps up Laxmmi Bomb with a party:

Meanwhile, as per a recent report, Akshay and Salman have no issues with their films clashing and Khan went over to meet Kumar when he learned that he was shooting right next to Radhe’s location. Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and is a remake of a hit South film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is produced by Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to be released on Eid i.e, May 22, 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More