Akshay Kumar opens up on turning 53, birthday plans and why his age doesn’t affect him

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness an OTT release.

As we speak, is shooting in United Kingdom for Bell Bottom as a few days back, he was papped at the Mumbai airport with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids as they accompanied the actor to Scotland. Now while Akshay is shooting for Bell Bottom, the Khiladi actor will be celebrating his birthday on September 9 and during an interview, when he was asked about turning 53 and if growing older bothers him, the actor said that his age doesn’t affect me, it’s others that it concerns. Also, Akshay shared that every actor has a shelf life and that there’s a time in every man/woman’s life where they have to hang their working hat up.

“I’m aware that I’ve had an incredible 30 years in this industry already, but another 30 would be a dream, if possible,” shared the actor. Also, when he was asked about his birthday plans, Akshay said that his wife would know it well as she must be planning something. Also, Akshay said that since his son is an amazing cook, he hopes that he’ll make some pizzas and cheesecake or cinnamon buns on his birthday.

Although Akshay is shooting on his birthday, however, the actor reveals that his Bell Bottom team is super cool, so they will be playing a lot of games. But what makes Akshay happy that even though he is shooting, he is with his family on his birthday. “I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful for having the best fans in the world who I know will send me videos of them reading to the blind, feeding the poor and donate their kid’s toys to orphanages,” shared the actor. On the work front, will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani, and the film will witness an OTT release. Also, it is being reported that Laxmmi Bomb will witness a clash with Coolie No 1 on Diwali 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

