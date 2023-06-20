Akshay Kumar opens up about dealing with box office failures; Says, 'You just have to keep going on’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He has treated his fans with many big hits such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Pad Man, Housefull, and many more which did outstanding at the box-office. But the actor has not got a taste of success in the last year with his films Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. These films did not perform well at the box-office. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Akshay Kumar candidly spoke about dealing with criticism and box-office failures.

Akshay Kumar reveals secrets of dealing with criticism

In an interview with Financial Express, Akshay Kumar openly talked about the criticism he faces when his films perform poorly at the box office. The 55-year-old actor candidly said that he also gets affected like a normal person when things go wrong. Stating people’s biases with ‘good things,’ Akshay said, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine.”

He talked about how he does not pay much heed to negative comments as these are part of everyone’s life. The Pad Man actor said that he loves working and feels proud of his ability to deal with criticism with a cool mind. Opening about dealing with criticism, Akshay said, “You just have to keep going on, there is no other way.” He believes in hard work and trusts his own guts as these are the keys to a successful life.

Akshay says the audience’s reactions reflect on box office

Speaking about box-office failures, Akshay Kumar said that these numbers decide whether a film is a hit or a flop. He strongly scrutiny the audience’s reactions after a film’s release because he believes they are the ones who decide whether a film will be a hit or a flop at the box office. Giving a sneak peek at how the industry reacts to the audience’s reactions, Akshay Kumar stated that when a film does not work, the audience won’t come to see it and that’s where an actor tries to improve his skills.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. It will hit theaters on October 5, 2023. He also has OMG 2 where he will be sharing screen space with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reveals he is still working on his stamina after suffering from 'heavy Covid' in 2021