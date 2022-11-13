Akshay Kumar opens up about his Canadian citizenship; Says he is very much Indian

Akshay Kumar , the popular Bollywood star has been frequently trolled for his Canadian citizenship. The action star has been facing criticism from netizens for holding a Canadian passport while promoting patriotism and speaking about National issues through his films. In many of his interviews, Akshay Kumar had spoken about his citizenship and revealed that he pays his taxes in India. In a recent event. the Ram Setu actor once again opened up about the same and made some interesting revelations.

In the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022 held in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar once again opened up about his Canadian citizenship, and the criticisms he faced for the same. "Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here for nine years since I got my passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah," said the Ram Setu actor in his interaction with media at the event.

When Akshay Kumar opened up about getting a Canadian citizenship

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had opened up about getting Canadian citizenship, on his official Twitter handle. According to the actor, he was planning to move to Canada to kickstart a new career, after he faced around 14-15 box office failures in a row. "I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India and pay all my taxes here," wrote the actor in his Twitter post.

Akshay Kumar's work front

The actor is currently going through a low phase in his career with back-to-back average outings. His latest outing Ram Setu earned mixed reviews from audiences and emerged as a box office failure. However, Akshay Kumar has a very exciting line-up of projects including the official remakes of the acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, and the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, which has been titled Selfiee. He is also making a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming action thriller, An Action Hero.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan make heads turn as they attend an event together