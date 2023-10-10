Akshay Kumar opens up on Mission Raniganj underperforming at box office; 'I don't want...'

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue released in theatres on October 6, this year. This movie is based on the true story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically saved miners trapped in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. The film, which is an intense survival tale, features Akshay Kumar alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie opened with generating a lot of excitement initially but didn't perform well at the box office. Recently, Akshay has opened up on the same.

Akshay Kumar on Mission Raniganj underperforming at the box office

During a recent interaction with India Today, Akshay Kumar spoke about whether he considers stepping back when his movies don't do well at the box office. He said, “I love it! I love the fact that I own it. ‘Mission Raniganj’ - the business of the film is not up to the mark. But I openly say I have done many films. I've done 100-150 films, but ‘Mission Raniganj’ is my best film, and that's a big statement to make. I'm talking about a film which has not done well, but this is my best film. I hope people come out to go and watch it in theatres. It is an honest film. It is a film which I'm very, very, very proud of.”

He further added, “I do take risks. Making this kind of film is a risk. I don't want to take a safe route. I do make these kind of films also. But the happiness that I get when I make a ‘Padman’ or an ‘Airlift’, gives me satisfaction. I can easily make a ‘Rowdy Rathore’ or ‘Singh is Kinng’ and earn triple the amount of money. But I'm very happy making this kind of film. But I also wouldn't say I will not make these films. I will balance myself.”

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a film based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, who was a mining engineer and an IIT Dhanbad graduate. The movie is inspired by a significant incident in his life when he orchestrated a rescue operation to save approximately 65 coal miners trapped in the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal in 1989.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film doesn't just have the main stars, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar, but also includes a strong supporting cast. This includes actors like Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri in significant roles.

