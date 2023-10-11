Akshay Kumar opens up on not making films for 'monetary motives'; says 'It’s not about the business'

Akshay Kumar's hit film OMG 2, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is now available for streaming on Netflix. Recently, the actor mentioned that the film is meant for children, but they can't watch it because it received an adults-only certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Akshay Kumar also revealed that the movie is inspired by a real-life incident where a child was expelled from school.

Akshay Kumar clarifies that he doesn’t make films based on social subjects with monetary motives

During a recent interaction with ANI, Akshay Kumar stated that when he makes a movie with a social message, he isn't driven by financial motives. He said, “It is my way of giving back to my society. I know if I do one Singh is Kinng, or Sooryavanshi, or Rowdy Rathore, I will make 3-4 times more.” Additionally, he mentioned that he could readily produce entertaining movies that offer him higher profits, but he opts to create films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Airlift, which carry strong social messages. He mentioned, “It’s not about money. I know the business isn’t even that much but it’s not about the business.”

The OMG 2 actor further added, “Has anyone dared to make a film about masturbation and sex education? You tell me if anyone has made any film on this, either here or in Hollywood. I made that film (OMG 2) for children. It is a film to be shown to children. Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it.”

He explained that the Netflix release of the film is the same as to what was shown in the theatetrical release. Although he had the choice to present an uncensored version on the streaming platform, he decided to “respect” the censory board's certification. He said, “It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I could have done that (shown the uncensored version) but I wanted to respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed.”

“The incident shown in OMG 2 actually happened. The child was caught in school and was removed,” he concluded.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Following OMG 2, where he is joined by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar appeared in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this disaster thriller is inspired by the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal. The film hit theaters on October 6.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up on Mission Raniganj underperforming at box office; 'I don't want...'