Akshay Kumar opts for ‘side wala swag’ to brace fans for Sooryavanshi; Vicky Kaushal reacts

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer action flick Sooryavanshi’s release is just around the corner. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Amidst this, on Saturday, Akshay Kumar took to social media to promote his movie in the most quirky manner.

Sharing a dapper photo of himself, the actor invited his fans to join an online posing contest of the film. In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen donning an animal-printed shirt and cool sunglasses. While doing so he strikes a side angle pose acing his ‘side wala swag’. As soon as the picture caught the attention of Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, he immediately restored to the comment section to hail Akshay Kumar as ‘iconic’.

Take a look at it here:

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi the upcoming actioner is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Aruna Bhatia. The movie is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and outlines the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India.

The film sees how DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the release of the movie faced several postponements. Now, finally, movie buffs can enjoy watching the film in the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year.

