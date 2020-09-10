  1. Home
Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed after a fan shared an autograph signed by actor in 1991 to wish him on birthday

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Bell Bottom
Akshay Kumar turned a year old yesterday as he celebrated his 53rd birthday in Scotland with wifey Twinkle Khanna and the team of Bell Bottom. While fans trended #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar on Twitter, Bollywood stars such as Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and others took to social media to wish the actor. Amid a host of wishes from fans and friends, one wish that caught not just ours but even Akshay’s attention was a tweet by a fan wherein he shared the actor’s autograph which he had signed in 1991 and sharing a photo of the same, the fan wrote, “Happy Birthday my favorite hero @akshaykumar I am your fan since all time hit Khiladi. Sharing my picture with you clicked on sets of Deedar in Anand bungalow, Juhu. All the best, waiting eagerly for @LakshmiBombOffl…” .

Soon after, Akshay Kumar left a comment on the fans tweet as he wrote, “Wow! Thank you so much for sharing and the wishes..” That said, on Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the makers of Bell Bottom unveiled the first look of the actor, and in the photo, we can see Akshay Kumar posing in front of a plane in a sepia-toned picture. Talking about Bell Bottom, in the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor and the film revolves around a series of plane hijacks that happened in the early '80s, during the reign of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

Besides Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani and the film will witness an OTT release. As per reports, Laxmmi Bomb will premiere online on Diwali 2020 and as of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020.

