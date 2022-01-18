Akshay Kumar packs a punch in new Bachchan Pandey posters, announces release on Holi 2022

The much awaited action comedy film, Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has got a new release date. The makers of the film have decided to move the release date from March 4, 2022, to March 18, 2022, which means that Akshay and Kriti will now arrive to entertain fans on the festival of Holi. Akshay shared new posters of the film and announced the release date. Fans of the Khiladi were excited to see him in a fun avatar.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay shared the posters. Sharing the posters, Akshay wrote, "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji." In the first poster, Akshay could be seen in a deadly avatar with a rifle in his backpack. With a bandana on his forehead, cool aviators and an unbuttoned shirt, the superstar looked deadly yet intense. In another poster, Akshay could be seen sitting on top of a tractor filled with people with weapons.

Have a look:

As soon as Akshay shared the posters of the film with the new release date, fans began showering love on the Khiladi. A fan retweeted the poster and wrote, "Kadak @akshaykumar sir...This one is sure shot Blockbuster." Another wrote, "Naam se bhi fire aur kaam se bhiFire. Akshay Kumar is a different beast when it comes to massy films. Hope he continues this because we all grew up watching him in these kind of films! Blockbusterrrr."

A while back, when Kriti spoke to Pinkvilla about Bachchan Pandey, she revealed that the script of the film is 'unique' and 'very entertaining.' She even spoke about her experience of working with Akshay again. Kriti had told us, "He’s constantly having fun, and likes people to also have fun. We would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join in. He’s like a people’s person. He likes involving everyone who’s there, whether it’s a costume person, makeup person or anyone on sets. He brings people together and that’s amazing."

Bachchan Pandey has been the talk of the town since it was announced. A portion of the shooting took place in Jaisalmer with Kriti and Akshay. Jacqueline Fernandez also shot a portion with Akshay in Jaisalmer and photos of the two had gone while the filming was on. Bachchan Pandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will now hit the screens on March 18, 2022.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon reveals how Akshay Kumar made Bachchan Pandey team feel like a big family: We played housie & ludo