Akshay Kumar patiently poses for photos with fans in Glasgow as they queue up to meet the Bell Bottom actor

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting in UK for Bell Bottom and the film stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

A few weeks back, was papped at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to the UK to kick-start the shooting of Bell Bottom. Since then, and his co-stars have been sharing photos and BTS videos from the sets of the film. And today, we got our hands on a series of photos all the way from Glasgow wherein Akshay is seen posing for photos with fans outside his hotel. Yes, Akshay Kumar, who is known to never disappoint his fans, took some time out of his busy schedule and patiently stood out this hotel while an army of fans queued up to click photos with him.

In the photos, Akshay is looking dapper as always and sporting a moustache, we can see Akshay Kumar posing for photos while maintaining social distancing. What is interesting is that we can see fans lining up outside his hotel and this Sooryavanshi actor smiling waits and poses with all of them. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar visited a gurdwara in UK and sharing the photo of himself offering prayers on social media, Akshay said that he felt a ‘sense of calm’ for the first time in several months. His caption read, “Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months. #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #IkOnkar.”

Recently, when Akshay Kumar celebrated his 53rd in Scotland, he was asked turning 53 and if growing older bothers him, and to this, Mr. Khiladi had said that his age doesn’t affect him, “it’s others that it concerns.” Talking about Bell Bottom, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and it is inspired by true events. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing a RAW agent who rescues more than 200 hostages in a hijack situation.

