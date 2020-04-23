Akshay Kumar to pay tribute to doctors fighting against COVID 19 with a new version of his song Teri Mitti

As our doctors are fighting selflessly against COVID 19, Akshay Kumar is set to come up with a special song paying his tribute to our soldiers in white.

With India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic is getting intense with every passing day, we all are hanging on a little ray of hope of overcoming this crisis situation soon. In this difficult scenario, our Bollywood celebrities have taken up a moral responsibility to keep the audience intrigued with their posts on social media. From sharing motivational posts to interesting videos and even raising awareness about this deadly virus, these celebrities are doing every bit to motivate the fans to hang in a little longer against coronavirus outbreak.

Interestingly, in this fight to survival, our doctors and nurses are playing a crucial role and putting in every possible effort to save lives. It goes without saying that we all are indebted for their selfless services in this time of crisis. And in order to express gratitude toward the doctors, has come with a special gesture for these soldiers in white. The Mission Mangal star is coming with a new song dedicated to the selfless service of the doctors and nurses. The song will be a recreated version of his popular song Teri Mitti from his 2019 release Kesari.

Akshay even shared a teaser of this new song dedicated to the doctor which featured a sketch of doctors with their stethoscope. Titled as ‘Teri Mitti Tribute’, the song has referred the doctors as soldiers fighting against COVID 19 and is sung by renowned singer B Praak who had also sung the original track. It will be releasing on April 23, 2020. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “किसी ने सही कहा है, मुश्किल के समय सिर्फ अपने साथ देते है और हमारे साथ इस मुश्किल में सबसे आगे है हमारे अपने डॉक्टर्स जो सफ़ेद कोट में सैनिको से कम नहीं है. देखिये #TeriMitti - Tribute कल 12.30 pm हमारी तरफ से ख़ास उनके लिए #DirectDilSe.”

Take a look at Teri Mitti Tribute teaser:

Interestingly, Akshay isn’t the first actor who has come up with a song on COVID 19. Earlier, also sang a song on the ongoing pandemic as he spread the message of love, kindness and patience in this crisis situation. “The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na. I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place. Lyrics that aptly fit in with the word karona sort of fell into place with what we were trying to say, while also underlining the situation as it stands today,” the Ek Tha Tiger actor was quoted saying.

To note, Akshay had collaborated with several other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackky Bhagnani, for the song Muskurayega India. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this motivational track motivated the citizens for a better tomorrow. It also urged the fans to come together in this fight against COVID 19. Talking about the song, Jackky had earlier stated, “Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus.”

This isn’t all. Amitabh Bachchan had also joined hands with celebrities across India like Jonas, Mohan Lal, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajinikanth, , , Diljit Dosanjh, Mammootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, etc for an interesting short film advocating the concept of social distancing and ask the people to stay indoors to curtail the widespread of COVID 19.

Interestingly, these celebrities have shot their specific videos from their residence and the song and the short film did give us goosebumps. Clearly, the A-listers are putting in all the efforts to urge the citizens to stay indoors during this pandemic.

Talking about the coronavirus outbreak in India, over 21 thousand cases have been registered across the country along with 681 deaths. As of now, five states have been declared as the hotspots of this deadly health virus which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Given the grave situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three week lockdown across the country which was later extended to May 3, 2020. However, as the cases of COVID 19 are increasing rapidly, we wonder if this lockdown will be extended once again.

