Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Kargil war heroes, salutes armed forces: Aap hain toh hum hain

On July 26th, every year, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas, in honour of the fallen heroes who lost their lives at the line of duty in the 1999 Kargil War. As the entire nation today remembers the martyred sons of the motherland, Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar too, took a moment, to remember the brave hearts. Akshay put out a tweet on Monday morning, in honour of the soldiers who lost their lives fighting at the border, twenty-two years ago.

The Kesari actor’s tweet read, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.” He did not forget to salute the brave army, who continue to serve at the borders, day in and day out. “Aap hain toh hum hain,” Kumar wrote, remarking that we, the Indian citizens, are safe in our homes, only because of the soldiers who stand guard. He ended the tweet with an emoji of folded hands, along with the hashtag, #KargilVijayDiwas.

Fans and followers of the actor joined Akshay in paying tribute to the Kargil heroes. The replies ranged from Jai Hind to heart emojis.

Here is a look at Akshay’s tweet:

Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas — (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

The Khiladi’s journey in the Hindi film industry has been nothing short of interesting and unpredictable. Although the actor gained popularity for his action moves, and superb comic timing, in recent years, Kumar has been seen in films brimming with patriotism, nationalism, and cinema that drives home a special social message. This includes movies like Special 26 (2013), Holiday (2014), Baby (2015), Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pad Man (2018), Kesari (2019), and Mission Mangal (2019).

There are several upcoming releases for the actor in the coming months. This includes Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Neeraj Vora’s Hera Pheri 3 to name a few.

