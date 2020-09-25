Akshay Kumar pens adorable note for princess Nitara’s 8th birthday: I love you more than I knew was possible

As Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara turns 8 today, he shares a beautiful picture with the birthday girl along with a heartfelt note on social media.

is a true blue family man and he has proved it time and again. The actor leaves no stone unturned to express his love for his family and often dishes out serious family goals. It hasn’t been long when the Khiladi Kumar had shared a heartfelt post for his son Aarav as he turned 18 early this month. And now as Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter turned 8 today, the Kesari star once again took to social media and showered birthday love on the little princess.

The superstar star shared a love filled picture with the birthday girl as the father-daughter duo cuddled on the grass. In the caption, Akshay spoke about how the year 2020 has given him a chance to spend a lot of time with his kids and even called these moments his silver lining to the otherwise distressing year. “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, I love you more than I knew was possible,” he wrote along with a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, proud mommy Twinkle also penned a sweet note for her darling daughter and wrote “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl.”

Take a look Akshay and Twinkle’s post for daughter Nitara’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has been currently shooting for Bell Bottom in the UK with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and . Besides, he will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and will soon begin shooting for his first period drama Prithviraj.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

