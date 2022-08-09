Akshay Kumar pens appreciation note for Bhumi Pednekar ahead of Raksha Bandhan's release; Calls her secure

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and is currently involved in the promotions. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, alongside Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb, who play the 'Khiladi's on-screen sisters. While the film revolves around the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters, it also showcases a love story. Bhumi plays Akshay's interest in the film. Meanwhile, the Houseful actor on Tuesday penned an appreciation note for his Raksha Bandhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar hails Bhumi Pednekar for being a secure actor to do Raksha Bandhan

In his post, Akshay mentioned that his respect for Bhumi has increased as she agreed to do a movie where there is no particular central female lead and is majorly about the sisters. The actor praised the work of the Badhaai Do actress by stating that only a 'secure actor' could take up such a role, when the focus was on the sisters. Sharing the emotional post on his Instagram handle, the Samrat Prithviraj star wrote: “Starry tantrums, what starry tantrums? Yahaan khud hi fan ban na padta hai… Jokes aside, this is an appreciation post for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar, to agree to do a film which is titled #RakshaBandhan and features 4 sisters. It speaks volumes about her security as an actor. Watch our story unfold in 2 days. Book your tickets now.”

Have a look at Akshay’s post:

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the Raksha Bandhan trailer, Akshay can be seen arguing with his girlfriend (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He first wants his four sisters to get married and then tie the knot with the love of his life. However, given the circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend forever.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, etc.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day