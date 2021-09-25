Akshay Kumar pens a heartfelt note for daughter Nitara on her birthday: Always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl

has been a perfect example of a family man and he leaves no stone unturned to spend quality time with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and . In fact, he often shares pics of his happy moments with his kids and dish out major family goals. However, his recent post with daughter Nitara is winning hearts for all the right reasons and it will leave you with a big smile as he penned a heartfelt note for her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a beautiful picture of himself as Nitara was seen sleeping in his arm. In this post, the Kesari star showered birthday love on his little princess and as he stated that a daughter’s hug is the best thing in the world. The superstar also asked Nitara to always be her daddy’s little girl. Akshay wrote, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you.”

Take a look at ’s post for Nitara:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is making the headlines for his much talked about cop drama Sooryavanshi. While the movie has been postponed for release twice during the COVID 19 pandemic, this Rohit Shetty directorial will be releasing on Diwali this year. The decision was made after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the theatres will open across the state from October 22 and that they are currently working on SOPs for the same.

