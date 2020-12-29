Akshay Kumar pens a quirky birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna: To another year of questionable life decisions

Actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna has turned a year older today. On her birthday, Akshay Kumar had the cutest and unique wish for her. Khiladi Kumar penned his heart out for her and shared a sweet photo with it.

Tuesday began with a cute and endearing birthday wish from for his wife and actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. Twinkle turned a year older today and on her special day, husband Akshay ensured that she gets the quirkiest and cutest wish from him. While Twinkle always wins the internet with her sense of humour, it was Akshay's humourous yet sweet note for Twinkle today that left everyone in awe of this steady couple. The actor penned a note and shared a cute memory with it.

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay dropped a photo of himself and Twinkle from their vacay. In the photo, both of them could be seen smiling away while cycling together. Birthday girl, Twinkle could be seen clad in a cute light coloured boat neck top with white pants and sneakers. On the other hand, Akshay was seen sporting a black hoodie with matching jeans and white sneakers. As they posed together, Akshay and Twinkle looked absolutely perfect in the postcard-worthy photo.Â

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina." As soon as Akshay wished Twinkle, several fans poured in good wishes for the actor-author-producer in the comment section.Â

Take a look at Akshay's cute wish for Twinkle:

Twinkle also shares her birthday with her late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna. Every year, on his birthday, she pens a sweet wish for him. While fans wait for the author to share a note for her late dad, many have been wishing him and her on social media. Several celebs like Rakul Preet Singh and others also have poured in good wishes for Twinkle.Â

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

