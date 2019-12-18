Akshay Kumar performs a handstand like a pro making fans hail the actor as ‘No 1 Khiladi’; WATCH

Currently, Akshay Kumar is promoting Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

is one of the most fit actors at the age of 52 and why not because unlike stars who party till the wee hours of the morning, this Khiladi actor sleeps early and wakes up early. Now as we speak, is busy with the promotions of Good Newwz and, the actor, who is currently in the capital for promotions, did something that had all of his fans in awe of him. Yes, Akshay kumar proved that age is just a number when he performed a handstand like a pro. That’s right!

While Akshay Kumar was performing the handstand, the audience kept hooting and cheering for him and as soon as the video of the actor went viral on social media, fans nailed him as the No 1 Khiladi. Dressed in a plain t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black jeans, the actor looked handsome as ever. At 52, Akshay has proved that he is as fit as a fiddle. Besides, a few days back, Akshay Kumar was papped at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film and during the show, Akshay Kumar took jokingly told Archana Puran Singh that just like she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu, he too will make sure that he also takes away Kapil’s job form him.

On the film front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Good Newwz and the film is directed by Raj Mehta and it is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27. In 2020, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

