Akshay Kumar on playing Prithviraj Chauhan: Have never done such a big historic film; Wish my mother was here

The much-anticipated trailer of Akshay Kumar's historical-war film, Prithviraj has been finally released today. The movie is based on the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, essayed by Akshay, and will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari as other important characters.

Now, the Pad Man actor opened up on essaying the role of Prithviraj and said: "First of all I would say that I have completed 30 years in the industry but I have never done such a big historic film. So when I was told that I have to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, it was a matter of pride for me. Aisa laga ki mera jeevan safal ho gaya. So I would like to thank Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Aditya Chopra. It's an educational film. I wish meri ma hoti, toh she would have been very proud." Meanwhile, the film is scheduled for release on 3 June 2022.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has many interesting movies in his pipeline. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara actor will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Ram Setu co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, Selfiee. He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language drama film, Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

Also Read: Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reveals having goosebumps throughout the narration; Says ‘It is an honour to…’