Akshay Kumar plays 'mind games' with Rakul Preet Singh on Cuttputlli's song Saathiya; WATCH their fun reel

Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in Cuttputlli, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. It featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. Ever since the gripping trailer of Akshay and Rakul starrer Cuttputlli was released fans have been going gaga over it. The actor is seen as a cop chasing after a serial killer who has murdered 3 school girls and is looking for his next target in the small hill station of Kasauli. Akshay and his team of cops have to hunt him down in 2 days and stop the murders from happening. While Rakul Preet Singh also is seen helping out in her own way in the search.

Recently, Cuttputlli’s song Saathiya starring Akshay and Rakul was unveiled. Their chemistry in the song was quite sizzling in the picturesque locations. Saathiya is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D'Souza with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi. Now, Akshay shared a fun reel with Rakul on his Instagram handle on Cuttputlli’s song Saathiya. "It was all fun and games until someone decided to play mind games. Make your fun reels with a twist on #Saathiya. Looking forward to sharing the best ones," Akshay captioned the video.

Check out Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh's VIDEO:

haring the teaser, he wrote on Twitter, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main… sab #Cuttputlli hain (This game is not about power, but mind. And when it comes to mind games, we are all puppets). Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September."

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It also features Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. The film is headed for a director OTT release instead of theatrical. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

