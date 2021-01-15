Akshay Kumar plays a volleyball game with 'bravehearts' as he flags off a marathon on Army Day; WATCH

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share how he celebrated Army Day with the jawans. The actor shared a fun video of playing a game of volleyball in freezing cold on the occasion.

Every year, on January 15, Army Day is celebrated in India with fervour. Even Bollywood celebs salute the armed forces of the nation for their service and sacrifice on this day. Speaking of this, just dropped a glimpse of his celebration of Army Day with 'bravehearts' and it will leave you inspired. The actor, who is currently in Jaisalmer to shoot his film Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, remembered to commemorate the occasion and even shared a glimpse of a volleyball game that he played with the soldiers in freezing cold.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay shared a video in which we can see a few jawans playing a volleyball game with him. Clad in an all-black attire with shoes, the Bachchan Pandey star seemed charged up to join the Jawans at a game on Army Day. He even revealed that he flagged off a marathon for the Army at the location on the occasion and expressed pride in the forces in his tweet. The actor is seen playing with the cadets and enjoying himself on a foggy morning.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball."

Take a look at 's tweet:

Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball pic.twitter.com/PM7vGqr0vo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 15, 2021

Akshay is one of the stars in Bollywood who goes all out to help the armed forces whenever needed. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently in Jaisalmer for Bachchan Pandey shoot. Often, videos from the sets surface on social media as he is shooting among the crowd of fans. The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi apart from Akshay and Kriti. It is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Akshay also has Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar rides the Segway with as he joins the force as special guest at the launch event

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×