Akshay Kumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Relief Fund for COVID 19; Narendra Modi applauds his gesture

Akshay Kumar, who has been actively speaking about practising self quarantine during the novel coronavirus outbreak, has decided to make a contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM’s CARES fund.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the 21 day lockdown in India to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country has come to a standstill. However, the situation has been becoming intense with every passing day as the toll of positive cases across the nation as crossed 900 so far along with 19 deaths across the nation. Recently, PM Modi announced CARES funds inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19.

And while has been actively raising awareness about self quarantine and has been urging the fans to stay indoors, he has also taken step towards supporting India’s battle against the highly transmissible disease. The superstar has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to PM’s CARES fund. Sharing the news on social media, Akshay stated that all that matters at the moment is the lives of our people. “And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he tweeted.

Soon, Akshay’s tweet got a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appreciated the superstar’s efforts. Calling it a “good gesture”, PM Modi wrote, “Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

Take a look at ’s tweet about donating to PM’s CARES fund for fight against coronavirus:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Apart from Akshay, celebs like , Kapil Sharma, South stars Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, etc have also announced their donation for the cause.

