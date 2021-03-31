Akshay Kumar pokes fun at Nushrratt Bharuccha with BTS pics from Ram Setu set; She claims he did ‘Hera Pheri’

Akshay Kumar gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot of Ram Setu by posting a picture on his Instagram handle from where Nushrratt Bharuccha had arrived with two huge lunch boxes. Nushrratt reposted the same and had her own take on it.

is known to prank his co-stars on his film shoots. Recently, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a funny picture from the sets of Ram Setu where Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen standing between two huge lunch boxes. Akshay captioned the post by writing, “That’s how Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant Ram Setu.” Akshay, Nushrratt, and Jacqueline have recently started the shoot of Ram Setu’s first production schedule in Mumbai.

Reacting to the same photo, Nusrratt also had an apt reply to Akshay as she shared the same picture and claimed that the actor did ‘Hera Pheri’ with it. Sharing the photo, Nushrratt wrote, “Idhar kuch "Hera Pheri" ki hai @akshaykumar sir ne.” Not just this, earlier, she shared a photo that Akshay had clicked on the sets and credited him as the photographer. In Ram Setu, Akshay is playing the part of an archaeologist who aims to find the truth behind the mythical Ram Setu.

The film has garnered much hype due to the popular subject and Akshay’s unconventional look with slight stubble and thick grey hairs. A few days ago Akshay revealed his first look and the fans made it go viral on social media by calling it a “masterpiece” in the making. and Jacqueline Fernandez have co-starred in several blockbusters together in the past but Nushrratt is working for the first time with him.

Take a look at the posts here:

Ram Setu is reported to be released in the second half of 2022 considering that Akshay is juggling multiple films. Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi which is now scheduled for a theatrical outcome on 30th April. Besides this Akshay has already completed the principal photography of Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. Most of Bachchan Pandey’s shooting work is now complete and Ram Setu is already on the floor.

