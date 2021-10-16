Akshay Kumar poses with Jacqueline Fernandez in Ooty tea garden as she resumes Ram Setu shoot; PIC

A film that has been in the headlines since it was announced last year is Ram Setu. Starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, the film's shoot had kicked off early this year after a mahurat puja at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Now, it seems after a break, the shoot for the film has resumed and, on Saturday, Jacqueline took to social media to share a glimpse of the stunning location for the day. Along with her, Akshay was also seen resuming shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline expressed excitement about resuming the Ram Setu shoot with Akshay. This time, the duo was in Ooty for the shoot. Sharing a photo while posing in the tea gardens with Akshay, Jacqueline wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu." In the photo, Akshay is seen in his look of an explorer. He is seen clad in a blue shirt with matching pants and curly hair. On the other hand, Jacqueline is seen sporting a casual look with open hair.

Take a look:

As soon as Jacqueline shared the photo, fans began reacting to Akshay and Jacqueline's look in Ram Setu. A fan wrote, "Awesome." Another wrote, "Maam you are my fav". Another wrote, "Nick look." As per a report in Etimes, Akshay intends to wrap up the shoot for Ram Setu by December this year. Earlier, when the shoot had kicked off, Akshay along with a few crew members had come down with COVID 19 and hence, the shoot was stalled. The film was in the headlines back then. Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Recently, Akshay wrapped up Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar in New Delhi and penned a note on the wrap. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and marks the second collab between Akshay and the director after Atrangi Re. On Friday, Akshay also announced his third film with Rai and it is titled Gorkha.

