Akshay Kumar on possibly earning 2000 cr with his upcoming films: Past 2 yrs taught us nothing is bankable

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood currently. His films are releasing back to back and on all platforms. Well, the actor also has no qualms about it as he believes the stories and characters are the original heroes of the film. Meanwhile, his latest Sooryavanshi is the biggest hit of 2021 co-starring Katrina Kaif. To note, the actor has altogether eight films and one web series in his kitty. It will not be wrong to say that he is one of the most bankable actors in entertainment.

With so many films lined up, there is a prediction that his upcoming projects will be making Rs 2000 crore. In an exclusive conversation with Variety, the actor reacted to the possible projection and was quite shocked by the figures. Akshay said that he is happy with the projection. “I am excited for what should be an incredible 2022. But I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how it works and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?”

It is worth mentioning here that Sooryavanshi which was released in theatres has earned around Rs 200 crore in India. His forthcoming films are—Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Oh My God 2. Well, the actor is also excited for the web series The End. Speaking on this, he said that that it is a high-octane action thriller.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

