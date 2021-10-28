Akshay Kumar praises Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan in Tadap trailer, says 'Tera beta tujhse dus kadam aage hai'

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap’s trailer recently took social media by storm. Apart from fans, many Bollywood celebs went on to laud Suniel Shetty’s son’s performance in the teaser. Even Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to laud Ahan’s Bollywood debut. Making a hilarious reference of Hera Pheri, Akshay extended love and sweet wishes for the youngster.

He said, “Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.” As soon as the tweet caught Suniel Shetty’s attention, he immediately thanked the superstar stating, “You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate.”

Take a look:

Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.https://t.co/jWsM12WPe7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 28, 2021

You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 28, 2021

Not only Akshay Kumar, but even Sanjay Dutt was amongst the few who bid congratulations to the Dhadkan star. He shared, “Congratulations on #TadapTrailer, #AhanShetty! Loved every scene in the trailer and I am proud to see you become the man you are today! My best wishes to @SunielVShetty.” Replying to the same, Shetty showered love on Dutt saying, “Baba” with a slew of red heart emoticons.

Congratulations on #TadapTrailer, #AhanShetty! Loved every scene in the trailer and I am proud to see you become the man you are today! My best wishes to @SunielVShetty @milanluthria @rajatsaroraa https://t.co/Hv69s04Lot — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 28, 2021

Babaaaaaa — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 28, 2021

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is an upcoming romantic action film. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. However, now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.

