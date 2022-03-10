Akshay Kumar on the pressures of delivering at Box Office: Want to live life without stress

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar needs no introduction as his decades-long Bollywood career is enough for it. He had debuted with the 1987 film Aaj and since then never looked back. As the superstar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, he talked to media personnel about his upcoming projects and the pressures of delivering at the Box Office. To note, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and the film marks their second collaboration.

On being asked if he ever feels the pressures of delivering at the Box Office, the Hera Pheri actor said, “To be honest, I don’t want to take any pressure. I want to live life without stress. I hope the film works as it is good for the industry. I want every film to work.”

He further added, “Gangubai Kathiwadi has released and is doing well… today, we are making all kinds of films be it content, massy and commercial and we should pray that all films work at Box Office. I am not one of those people who will sit down and think about what is working and what is not. It’s important for every film to work.”

Akshay then said, “Last two and a half years have been very bad, so much burden and losses. So, let’s not analyse much and hope that films work.”

Akshay Kumar also revealed that apart from Bachchhan Paandey, several other movies are also ready to release. “I have Bachchhan Paandey to release on 18 March and then, I have five more films which are ready to release,” he concluded.

