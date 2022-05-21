Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar: I was taken aback by how she prepared for this role

Actor Akshay Kumar is stunned by how prepared debutante Manushi Chhillar was in portraying princess Sanyogita in the upcoming film 'Prithviraj'.

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori in this visual spectacle.

Akshay is all praises for his talented co-star as the superstar feels she is an extremely gifted actor.

He says: "Manushi is extremely gifted, she is a natural actor. A film like Prithviraj is not an easy debut for anyone. She is doing a historical where she is paying tribute to one of the most memorable personalities in the history of India, Princess Sanyogita."

"So, she is expected to have grace and also deliver a powerful performance on screen. She has to bring to life what the princess stood for."

He adds, "I was taken aback by how prepared she was to do this role. She knew she had a responsibility towards the character and she has essayed Sanyogita beautifully. I would not say this about her if she didn't deserve our compliments. She learnt in her first film what I learnt probably by my twenty-fifth film."

"You will know what I mean when you see her on screen. She is a talent to watch out for. For her to be this calm, composed and assured of her craft speaks volumes about her personality and her hunger to deliver on screen."

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

The film is set to release worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

