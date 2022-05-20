Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj's clash with Vikram and Major: We always talk about dividing, nobody talks..

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical film, Prithviraj. It is among the most-awaited films of 2022. A few days back, the trailer was released by the makers and it has received a positive response from the audience. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who will be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita. It is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Prithviraj is slated for release on 3 June 2022 and will be clashing at the box office with Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Now, ahead of the film's release, the Good Newwz actor reacted to the clash and in a recent chat with India Today, Akshay said that he hopes everyone's film works. He added that he can't stop anybody from releasing their films. "I hope every film does business because the business is all connected. We can’t exist without the other. It is wrong to think we can’t coexist. I cannot live without them, and they can’t without us. I always say we have to be united but unfortunately what I see is we are not. We always talk about dividing. nobody talks about uniting but hopefully, we will learn," said Akshay.

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will feature in Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, and the Hindi remake of Suriya's hit Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru.

