Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, stars who rooted for local vendors like ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ & lent support

From Akshay Kumar to Richa Chadha, Bollywood celebs have started campaigning to promote small businesses, street vendors, etc.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and also during the nationwide lockdown, several small, local businesses and street vendors have suffered a huge loss. Now after Baba Ka Dhaba, a small street food joint run by an old couple in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar came into limelight, people from all walks of life are rooting for other local vendors who are equally needy. Bollywood celebrities like , , Richa Chadha, , Siddharth Malhotra, , Suniel Shetty and others have come forward to lend their support to the local vendors.

They are rooting for them and have also started campaigning to promote small businesses, street vendors, etc. A month ago, made a video to raise awareness about the suffering of the street vendors who have suffered a major loss due to COVID-19. In the video, the actor has shown several street vendors selling vegetables, fruits, etc. He can be also heard pleading with people to buy something from the small vendors even if they don’t need them. Akshay ended the video by saying that nobody would sleep hungry in India again if people start taking responsibilities.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also came up with an idea of promoting women-oriented small businesses. The actress made a video wherein she can be heard saying that her heart goes for those small businesses which are being shut down due to lack of funds, employees, customers and other issues during the lockdown. In the video, she further said, “I will start the initiative by sharing all such business on my Instagram stories and would encourage all my fans to check that out, give them a follow or make a purchase. And if you have a female founder business, tag them below and I will make sure that I share them up in my follow up stories.”

From Sonam Kapoor to Suniel Shetty, several other celebs have shared the video of an elderly couple (owner of Baba Ka Dhaba) in order to support them during their tough phase of life.

Sonam Kapoor wanted to extend some help to the elderly couple and thus, she shared the video which went viral and the actress wrote, “Hi could you please dm me details.”

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Raveena Tandon wrote, “#BabaKaDhaba #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! Heart suit #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors.”

Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the elderly couple and through his post, he requested his fans to bring a smile on the couple’s face again. His post read as, “Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to. Red heart. Folded hands.” The actor’s daughter Athiya Shetty reacted to his post on Twitter, “Bless them” she wrote.

Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Chitrangada Singh also promoted the same video on Twitter and wrote, “Tough times for everyone .. this old couple is almost losing the fight . Please go get a meal if you’re around here & show them some support.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal.”

After Baba Ka Dhaba, another similar video has surfaced on the internet featuring a 90-year-old Kanji Bada seller based in Agra. Several celebs are also promoting the video of the Agra vendor had lost many customers due to the pandemic.

While promoting Agra’s 90-year-old Kanji Bada seller’s video Swara Bhaskar wrote, “Kamla Nagar. #Agra , near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30pm onwards. Ek aur #BabaKaDhaba Come on #Agra .. Show.”

On the other hand, actress Richa Chadha shared a few pictures of a specially-abled man selling incense sticks outside the Celebration mall in Amritsar. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Ambarsar! Your turn now…come together!”

After netizens lend help for Baba Ka Dhaba's success, Bollywood actor is soon going to start a social media campaign to raise awareness about small local businesses. While talking to Mid-day, Sidharth told that his upcoming social media campaign will focus on small businesses. He further explained that the idea of the social media campaign is to help one vendor in a city every week.

With this, Bollywood celebs surely have come together to back all those who suffered during the lockdown due to COVID 19. Many backed the trend of supporting local vendors and their fans too have been heeding their advice in supporting vendors such as Baba ka Dhaba.

