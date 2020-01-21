Akshay Kumar proves to be a doting son as he takes his mom to her ‘most favourite place’ on her birthday

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share with the world what he’s been upto in Singapore in the past week. The Sooryavanshi actor proved to be his ‘mama’s boy’ as he fulfilled her birthday wish and took her to her favourite place. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star who has always been a family man and makes time for his close ones despite the number of movies he does, comes to mind. The Khiladi of Bollywood recently returned to Mumbai after a vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna on the occasion of his anniversary. Often Akshay heads out for vacays with his family to spend time away from work. This time, his vacay also included his mother and the Sooryavanshi star revealed to the world what he spent doing on the same.

Akshay took to social media to share a video from his trip in which he can be seen pushing his mom around in a wheelchair at a Hotel in Singapore and taking her to celebrate her birthday to her most favourite place in the world. The Sooryavanshi star is seen clad in a casual tee with jeans and a cap as he walks around with his mom. As soon as Akshay saw the signboard with ‘casino’ written on it, he pointed to it and mentioned that he is taking his mom there.

Akshay also captioned the video as, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino.”

Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino pic.twitter.com/tS2nC7T3Qy — (@akshaykumar) January 21, 2020

Often, Akshay heads out to spend time with his mom. On special days like Mother’s Day, Akshay always comes up with a special wish for his mom. The Khiladi of Bollywood has always ensured he gives ample amount of time to his close ones, be it his wife, kids or mother. On the work front, Akshay will be seen on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with . The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Apart from this, Akshay also has Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty for 2020.

