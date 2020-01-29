Akshay Kumar proves he is a prankster as he hilariously tricks the paparazzi & tries to run away; WATCH

Akshay Kumar was snapped a day back while returning home. However, the Sooryavanshi star tried to prank the paparazzi into thinking that he is running away from them. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is known for his films and also for his on the set banter with his co-stars. Often stories about the Sooryavanshi actor have been narrated by his close friends from Bollywood that prove Akshay to be a complete prankster. Be it texting from his co-actor Riteish Deshmukh’s phone to Vidya Balan’s phone or just having fun on sets, the Khiladi is known for his funny antics and shares a great bond with everyone.

In a recent episode with the paparazzi, Akshay once again proved that he is Bollywood’s biggest prankster. A day back, Akshay was snapped in Mumbai while he was getting home from work. The paparazzi tried to click his photos while he was walking towards his car. The Sooryavanshi star is seen clad in an all black attire with a matching cap. Akshay is seen telling the paps to be careful and not fall. In the very next second, Kumar can be seen trying to trick the paps by running away.

However, Akshay wasn’t going anywhere and was only trying to play a prank on the photographers. Needless to say, now everyone bears witness to the kind of fun loving actor the Khiladi. On the work front, Akshay has been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi since a while and recently, was in Goa with and Gulshan Grover for the shoot. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Akshay is also shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani that will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Apart from this, recently, Akshay changed Bachchan Pandey’s release date of January 22, 2021, after spoke to him for Laal Singh Chaddha’s solo release on Christmas 2020.

Check out the video:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

