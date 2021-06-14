Akshay Kumar quashes 'fake' report about reducing his Bell Bottom fee by Rs 30 Crore

Akshay Kumar replied to a fake scoop doing rounds on Twitter about him agreeing to lower his fees for 'Bell Bottom'.

The action hero of Bollywood, will soon be seen in the upcoming spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ directed by Vashu Bhagnani. There were reports which claimed that Khiladi Kumar had agreed to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crore. On Monday, Akshay took to Twitter and dismissed the reports by calling them 'fake'. As per the information, had signed the film last year in Scotland. The actor did not speak much on the rumours and simply called the reports fake.

The tweet read, “SCOOP: #VashuBhagnani requests #AkshayKumar to reduces his fees by Rs. 30 crores for #BellBottom; actor agrees @vashubhagnani @akshaykumar”. Responding to the tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, “What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!”. The report's source quoted, “Being primarily a film that caters to the tier 1 and 2 cities, Vashu Bhagnani wanted to keep the budget in check and hence, he requested his leading man, Akshay to scale down his acting fees by ₹30 crores, as the rise in budget aside, there looms a lot of uncertainty on the release too. If theatrical, it's a given that the film wouldn't earn what it would have in a normal scenario”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet-

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

The reports further stated that the actor agreed to the proposition while keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a very busy year ahead. He will be soon seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ that has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The actor has completed the shoot of ‘Bell Bottom’ and has started working on ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Prithviraj’.

