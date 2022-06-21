Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha: It's not a clash, its about 2 big movies…

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan was dropped. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and Akshay will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in this one. Raksha Bandhan is a tale of a brother who takes the responsibility to get all his 4 sisters married before him. Well, the trailer has already been receiving a good response and the entire team is currently in Delhi for the trailer launch. Well, when Akshay announced the release date of the film, the one thing that caught everyone’s attention was it clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It is always a big deal when two big movies clash at the box office.

Today, when Akshay Kumar was asked about his film Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor replied, “It's not a clash, it's about 2 big movies coming together. It's a big date. There has been a delay due to Covid, and clashes are natural. I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people. I hope both the films have a good run at the box office.” Talking about shooting for this film in Delhi, Akshay said, “Shooting here was like being at home. I ate a lot and shooting with Aanand L Rai was like a picnic.”

Further talking about his movie, Aanand L Rai quipped, “I enjoyed making this film. We have made this film with a lot of heart, I am lucky to have got Akshay Sir. But honestly, I didn't get Akshay sir, I got Raju, who is a very khubsurat bacha (beautiful child). He has done so many films and yet, he treated me like an elder brother.” The director further added, “I have never seen a more sorted person than Akshay sir. We were always ahead of schedule and there is ample time while shooting with him.”

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after their 2021 release Atrangi Re which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, Akshay will also be sharing the screen with Bhumi once again after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Dinesh Vijan's next set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force - On floors 2023