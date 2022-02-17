Akshay Kumar & Rakul Preet Singh return to Mumbai after wrapping up Ratsasan remake in Mussoorie; PICS

Akshay Kumar is one such actor who is unstoppable when it comes to working in films. The actor has a lot of films lined up for his fans this year and one of them is with Rakul Preet Singh. To note Khiladi Kumar had been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan and recently there was an update that both Akshay and Rakul have begun shooting for the film in Mussoorie. In fact, a few days back certain videos from the sets too had gone viral. Well, today both the stars have returned to Mumbai and the dynamic duo was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport.