Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn announce 'showtime' for Sooryavanshi on Diwali; WATCH

After a long wait, the big announcement of theatres opening across the country came a few weeks back and it gave everyone a reason to rejoice. On Dussehra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn surprised the audiences by sharing a special video where they invited everyone to arrive in theatres for their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The much-anticipated action entertainer, Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on November 5, 2021, on the festival of Diwali.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas" In the video, we see Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay in an empty cinema hall. The trio is seen expressing how much they missed being in theatres and enjoying the magic of cinemas for a long time due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Sooryavanshi stars together invited everyone to the cinema halls on Diwali to enjoy their upcoming actioner.

Katrina and Rohit Shetty also shared the video of Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay announcing the opening up of cinemas with Sooryavanshi. Katrina wrote, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!"

A few weeks back, Rohit Shetty along with several industry folks met up with CM Uddhav Thackeray to request him to reopen cinemas in Maharashtra. After the meeting, the reopening of theatres was announced from October 22. As soon as the announcement came, filmmakers began announcing release dates of their films and Akshay was locked the Diwali date for Sooryavanshi. The film starring Akshay and Katrina in the lead has been pending for release since 2020. Now, it is all set to release on Diwali.

