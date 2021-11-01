As Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn’s Sooryavanshi set to release, here’s list of terrific trio films

As Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn’s Sooryavanshi set to release, here’s list of terrific trio films
As Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn’s Sooryavanshi set to release, here’s list of terrific trio films (Pic credit - YouTube)
Sooryavanshi has already created a lot of hype even before its release. The fact that it is a Rohit Shetty film and stars two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif opposite each other is one of the biggest USP’s of the film. If this reason is not enough for you to hit the theatres then another major excitement that this film will offer is that Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi coming together in one film. If you have already seen the trailer then you would know that Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh too play pivotal roles in the film. Well, this is not the first time that a Bollywood film will have three major heroes sharing the screen space, it has been seen in several other films and mind you, they have done well at the box office too. 

Ahead of the release of Sooryavanshi, we thought of listing down how Bollywood has nailed 3 hero films previously. 

Rancho, Raju, Farhan – 3 Idiots 

One of the most loved trios of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi’s bond in 3 Idiots still continues to rule the hearts of many Bollywood lovers. The 3 boys met in college and their closeness gave rise to a bond that many can only dream of. The movie would have felt incomplete even if one actor out of the three would have been missing. 

3 IDIOTSTanmay, Arush, Ali – Heyy Babyy

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan were the hottest single dad’s in town when their film Heyy Babyy was released. These 3 showed how easily they could take care of a baby without the help of any woman in their lives. 

heyy babyyGovind, Ishaan, Omi – Kai Po Che 

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amidh Sadh may not be big stars when they starred in this film but the carefree nature and the purity in their bond that they portrayed on the silver screen made them a favourite of many. 

kai po cheSid, Sameer, Akash – Dil Chahta Hai 

The trio that made going to Goa with friends one of the coolest things cannot go missing from this list. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna’s friendship is still considered as the iconic one when we talk about friendship films. 

dil chahta haiKabir, Imran, Arjun – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

An adventurous boys trip before wedding anyone? Well, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol have now made this a thing for all the boys out there to go on an adventurous trip and find themselves. 

znmd.jpgThese are only some of the films that have the golden trios of Bollywood. Which is your favourite trio film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Credits: YouTube


