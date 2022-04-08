Akshay Kumar REACTS as Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore give a fun twist to his song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

Renowned YouTuber Lilly Singh recently made the headlines after she met actress Drew Barrymore on the latter's talk show. As the ladies were over the moon about their first meeting, they were seen taking the social media by storm by sharing a glimpse of their time together. Taking to Instagram, Lilly shared a video of herself grooving with Drew Barrymore as they lip-synced Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s popular track Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. And now, Akshay has reacted to Lilly’s video.

In the video, Lilly was imitating Akshay Kumar while the 50 First Dates performed on Shilpa’s part in the show and gave this popular number a fun twist. She captioned the post as, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart”. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. Taking to the comment section, Akshay was all hearts for the ladies. He wrote, “This is all” along with a heart emoticon. Celebs like Karan Johar, Tahira Kashyap, Freida Pinto etc have also commented on the post hailing the ladies’ chemistry. KJo wrote, “Love love love this”.

Take a look at Lilly Singh’s video with Drew Barrymore here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been creating waves with his impressive lineup of films. The actor will be next seen in the much awaited period drama Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar. The movie will mark the former beauty queen’s big Bollywood debut. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, etc.

Also Read: WATCH: Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore grooving to the beats of THIS 90's Bollywood song will make your day