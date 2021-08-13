Akshay Kumar reacts to Neeraj Chopra biopic memes: People can be very creative

is one of the busiest actors working in the Hindi film industry currently. The actor’s upcoming release is Bell Bottom which will be released in the theaters on 19 August. in a recent chat with Hindustan Times spoke about the release of Sooryavanshi. He said, “I’ll have to redirect this question to two people, God and Rohit Shetty. You can try your luck with either of them and in case you do have an update, let me also know. With BellBottom, we’ve taken a step ahead of returning to the big screen, hopefully, the results will give others confidence and they will follow suit.”

Akshay Kumar further reacted to several memes about him mentioning that he will be doing the Neeraj Chopra biopic. He said, “Some of the memes are really funny, people can be very creative. The recent meme, which was a still from my film Saugandh with a stick read: ‘Akshay Kumar preparing for Neeraj Chopra biopic.’ The number of people that forwarded it to me shows the memer has done a good job. Jokes aside, it actually feels good. I guess this whole experiment of juggling different genres seems to be working. That’s why, be it a stylised action film like Dhoom or a biopic, people can imagine me in it, so it’s definitely a good thing!”

Akshay Kumar further spoke about what attracted him to Bell Bottom. He said, “We’ve so many interesting and untapped stories in our country which people don’t know about. Like when I did Airlift (2016), I didn’t know something like this had happened, and to this day, it’s the biggest civilian evacuation in aviation history. Later, many people told me it’s amazing how they weren’t aware of this fascinating story.” He adds, "BellBottom is no different. It’s a story based on true events of India’s first covert operation."

