Akshay Kumar reacts to Pradeep Mehra memes: ‘If the meme is funny I laugh’

Several days ago a video shared by the National award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri showing a young man running on the street with a backpack at midnight went viral on the internet. Soon several memes surfaced online showing that Akshay Kumar wants to do a biopic on the boy. Be it 19-year-old midnight runner or 126-year-old Swami Sivananda or Neeraj Chopra, the trolls often assume that Akshay Kumar has already started working on their biopic. And now, Akshay Kumar has reacted to those memes.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said, “If the meme is funny, I laugh. Aur nahi toh kya, normal hai…joke acha hota hai toh aap bhi haste ho na (What else, it's normal. If the joke is good, laugh)? And who doesn’t like a good laugh?"

For those unaware about Pradeep Mehra’s story, the filmmaker Vinod Kapri saw a man running home from work. He asked him if he wanted a lift, however, the latter denied and revealed that he works in an outlet in Noida, Sector 16, and travels to his home like this. The 19-year-old boy from Uttarakhand told the filmmaker that he runs home every day as he was practicing hard to join the Indian Army.

Akshay Kumar further added that being at the centre of these memes is a badge of honour for him as it means he is relevant with the audience. He further revealed the meme featuring Pradeep is a still from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently appeared in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role. He will next be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. He also has Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha in the pipeline.

Also Read: Josh is commendable: Retired General offers to help boy get into Army after his midnight run video goes viral