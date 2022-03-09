Akshay Kumar REACTS to rumours about rift with Kapil Sharma: No conflict between him and me

Akshay Kumar has reacted to rumours about his rift with Kapil Sharma. At a Bachchhan Paandey press conference today, Akshay cleared the air and said that there is no conflict between him and the actor-comedian.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey alongside Kriti Sanon. At a press event for the film today, Akshay was asked about the reports about his rift with Kapil Sharma. Replying to this, the actor said that, “No conflict between Kapil and me”.

For the unversed, it was last month when rumours about Khiladi Kumar being upset with Kapil Sharma started doing the rounds. It was after a behind-the scenes video from The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Akshay leaked on social media. Reports claimed that Akshay had decided to not promote his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey on Kapil’s show because of this.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, last time Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma show and comedian asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’. He was indicating actor’s interview with PM Modi a few years back. In the clip, Kumar goes on to challenge Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject. The actor had requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon.

Sources added, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

Post this, Kapil took to his Twitter handle and claimed that it was all a miscommunication. He wrote,“ Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I just spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you.”

On Wednesday, Akshay also took to his Instagram space and shared a video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he will finally be seen promoting Bachchhan Paandey. Posting the video, Akshay captioned it, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (Unfaithful, meaning betrayer. We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa .”

